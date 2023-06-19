Dozen students trapped in coaching inst lift in Lucknow’s Hazratganj

Twelve students –all aged between 19 and 21 years – were trapped inside the lift of a coaching institute at the New Janpath complex situated on Ashok Marg, Narhi, in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, on Monday evening. Joint team of fire department and Police team of Hazratganj police rescuing the 12 students trapped inside the lift on Monday evening (HT Photo)

“Students who were trapped inside the lift were rescued safely after 30 minutes,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow.

As soon as the lift got stuck, chaos reigned with people from the institute immediately calling up 112 after which the police and fire department immediately reached the site.

Soon, some senior officials of Lucknow Police, including Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central) and those from the Hazratganj Fire Station, reached the site with an ambulance on stand-by.

According to the CFO, the lift was stuck in the middle of the first and second floors due to a technical glitch. The firefighting team opened the door and rescued the students.

Later, the DCP said, “A call was received at 112 and we have rescued all the students. They are fine and have been sent home,” said Kaushik.

INCIDENTS IN LAST MONTH

Four cases of people getting trapped inside lifts have been reported in the state capital in the 20 days of June.

June 4: Three people trapped in a lift for approximately 20 minutes twice at Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Parijat Housing, on Faizabad Road.

June 13:

In the first incident, five people, including three elderly people, were trapped inside a lift for 15 minutes in Parijat Apartments.

In the second such incident, a worker was trapped for 20 minutes in LDA’s Sargam Apartments’ lift in the Jankipuram area.

May 23: An elderly patient was seriously injured after a lift fell into the shaft at a private hospital in Hussainganj area of Lucknow and was taken to the emergency room of the Civil Hospital.