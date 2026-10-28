Radhika Apte slams trolls criticising Alia Bhatt's physique in Alpha, calls out double standards for female actors in action roles
As she promotes the crime thriller Akka with Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte defended Alia Bhatt against criticism of her physique in Alpha.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's latest release, Alpha, faced criticism and eventually failed at the box office. The actor was seen in an action-packed avatar in the film. However, many viewers criticised her for lacking the physicality required for an action role. In a recent interview with India Today, Radhika Apte questioned why female actors are scrutinised for their physique when taking on action roles, while their male counterparts rarely face the same judgement.
Radhika Apte defends Alia Bhatt
Radhika and Keerthy Suresh are set to star in the crime thriller series Akka. When asked about the audience's hesitation towards female actors leading crime dramas, the two actors said they believed things were changing, citing examples such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in The Family Man and Kalyani Priyadarshan's role in Lokah. When they were told that Alia had been trolled for not fitting the part of an action hero in Alpha, Radhika hit back at the trolls, saying, "Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please."
Further explaining why these double standards exist, Radhika said, "I think it's because most households and a large part of our country are quite traditional. You want women to be a certain way, dress a certain way, behave a certain way, and get married at a certain age. That still exists. Very few people are comfortable with the freedom that their daughters are seeking, or rather, rightfully claiming. I think that also reflects in the kind of content people watch. That's my guess."
Alia faced criticism for her role in Alpha, with social media users questioning her casting as an 18-year-old character despite being in her 30s. Her action avatar subsequently attracted criticism over her physique. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, also faced criticism for its storyline and dialogues. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Sharvari in key roles alongside Alia, the film collected only ₹99 crore worldwide at the box office.
About Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh's Akka
Helmed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika, Tanvi Azmi, B. Jayashree, Nivedita Bhargava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Poornima Indrajith, Vishak Nair, Mahesh Manjrekar, Monika Pawar and others in key roles. The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, "In a kingdom ruled by women, matriarch Bhavani faces her biggest threat in Rudra, a ruthless rebel eyeing her land and legacy." The show is set to release on Netflix on October 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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