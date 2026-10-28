Flávio Bolsonaro's arrival in the US get's Trump's seal of approval: ‘They’re fine people'
Flávio Bolsonaro, the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate, has fled his country and President Donald Trump spoke about his arrival to the US.
Flávio Bolsonaro, the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate, has President Donald Trump's seal of approval when it comes to his arrival to the US. Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One in Maryland, upon his return from Texas on Wednesday, Trump made his thoughts on Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's political opponent clear.
What did Trump say about Flávio Bolsonaro?
Trump was asked if he'd approve of Bolsonaro coming to the US. The president, who'd expressed support and even questioned the legitimacy of the Brazil election, remarked, “I would approve. I think they're fine people. The election was really strange and I thought it was terrible... It would be okay with me.”
“The election was really strange, and I thought it was terrible,” Trump continued. While he didn't elaborate his point, the president made it clear that he did not endorse the results.
Deep Dive
Bolsonaro decided to leave Brazil as a deadline for him to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports expired on Tuesday noon. It is unclear if he had complied. However, allies said late Tuesday he also has an Italian passport.
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Bolsonaro was served with a Supreme Court order to surrender his Brazilian passports on Monday. He said he had received it outside the home where father and former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest after attempting a coup in the aftermath of his 2022 election loss to Lula. After that defeat, Jair Bolsonaro had fled Brazil for Florida, and returned three months later.
Where is Flávio Bolsonaro now?
Bolsonaro fled Brazil to Argentina and is now in the US after having been to Ecuador, as per reports. He is accompanied by his wife Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, and his daughters Carolina Figueira Bolsonaro, and Luiza Figueira Bolsonaro.
He and his family were granted US visas the day before, by the Trump administration. Argentina's migration authority noted that Bolsonaro had entered through Tancredo Neves International Bridge, which is a border checkpoint linking Brazil to Argentina's northeastern Misiones province. Authorities then noted that after clearing immigration control the four boarded a private charter flight which reportedly is headed for Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Bolsonaro's Argentina travel is reportedly likely to cause a diplomatic rift between Lula and Argentine counterpart Javier Milei, who had traveled to Brazil to campaign for the fleeing candidate.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More