12-year-old gang raped in Deoria village, 4 minors held

12-year-old gang raped in Deoria village, 4 minors held

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2023 07:12 AM IST

GORAKHPUR A 12-year-old girl, student of Class 8, was allegedly abducted, assaulted and gang raped by two minor boys of her village under Gauri Bazar police station area of Deoria district.

The incident had taken place on Tuesday night but fearing social stigma, the survivor and her mother did not report it on the same day. (Pic for representation)
Police arrested the duo after a video went viral on social media on Saturday. A third boy was arrested for making the indecent video. One of the two other boys who helped abduct her but did not gang rape her, was also arrested later.

Circle officer Anshuman Srivastava confirmed that the police had arrested the boys after medical examination of the rape survivor.

Officials said that the rape victim was returning from her field late in the evening when the boys abducted and assaulted her. They took her to a deserted house near the field where two of them raped her while the third made a video of the act.

CO Srivastava said the two main accused were booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal code while the third had been arrested under IT Act for making a video of the sexual assault and uploading it on social media platforms.

The official said that the incident had taken place on Tuesday night but fearing social stigma, the survivor and her mother did not report it on the same day.

Sources said that the video had gone viral on social media platforms on Friday, prompting police to take swift action. They later took the complaint of the girl’s mother and registered a case.

Police station in charge of Gauri Bazar Dinesh Mishra claimed that the victim and the accused were well acquainted with each other. The girl came out of her house when one of the accused called her on phone, and was overpowered.

He said the police had registered a case under Sections 376, 504 and 506 of IPC along with sections under POCSO Act against the five boys and were carrying out investigation. He confirmed that the condition of the victim was normal. --Abdur Rahman

Sunday, November 26, 2023
