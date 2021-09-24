14.6 lakh beneficiaries in Lucknow got their 1st dose and over 4.20 lakh fully vaccinated: Admn

LUCKNOW Of the 26 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Lucknow (age group of 18-45 years), over 14.61 lakh had got their first dose of the Covid vaccine while over 4.20 lakh so far were fully vaccinated, according to data shared by the district administration.

The total number of beneficiaries in Lucknow was above 35 lakh.

Among those above 45 years of age, over 24.62 lakh got their first dose and over 10.13 lakh their second dose. Authorities said the focus will be increased on the second dose of Covid vaccine in Lucknow where 35,29,733 doses had been administered till now (including 24,96,306 first doses).

“We have identified people who have their second dose due and contacting them to motivate them for taking the jab,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

“The first dose of the Covid vaccine gives good protection against the virus but the second dose is essential for complete protection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In all, 56% of the beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years had got their first dose and 16% their second dose while among those above 45 years about 70% got their first dose and 38% their second dose, according to the district administration.

“On Saturdays, the second dose is particularly administered to ensure all eligible complete their vaccination,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer.

Among the health workers, 97% had got their first dose and 89% their second dose, while among frontline workers, over 100% got their first dose and 86% second dose.