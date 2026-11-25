In a 28-year-old case of barging into the Vyapar Kar Bhawan, resorting to arson, assault and obstructing government work in Uttar Pradesh capital, the MP-MLA court on Tuesday sentenced former Rajya Sabha member Banwari Lal Kanchhal and two others to three years imprisonment. On November 19, the court held trader leader Banwari Lal Kanchhal, Hukumchand Agarwal and Deshraj Agarwal guilty. (For Representation) more

The court also imposed a fine of ₹36,000 each. The court cancelled the bail of all three, took them into judicial custody and sent them to jail. On November 19, Special Judge Umakant Jindal had held trader leader Banwari Lal Kanchhal, Hukumchand Agarwal and Deshraj Agarwal guilty.

Police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Banwari Lal Kanchhal, Moti Chandra Agarwal, Hukumchand Agarwal, Deshraj Agarwal, Srinivas Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar Agarwal. During the trial, Moti Chandra Agarwal and Srinivas Agarwal died.

The court acquitted Rajendra Agarwal for lack of evidence. The case relates to an incident on August 12, 1998, when violence broke out at the sales tax office in Hazratganj, Lucknow. According to the prosecution, a group of traders led by Kanchhal allegedly assaulted officials and indulged in arson inside the office premises.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the incident and after a prolonged investigation and trial, the case reached its final stage in the MP-MLA court, which deals with cases against sitting and former legislators.