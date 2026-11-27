A day after sharp remarks by Congress leaders over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday sent out a clear message that the alliance is here to stay and asked leaders to exercise restraint in their comments. He also asserted the alliance will stop the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just as it had done in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a Constitution Day event in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo) more

Kharge’s statement on the alliance comes a day after senior Congress leaders, including state working president Imran Masood, UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and a few SP leaders made critical comments about seat-sharing following the announcement of five SP candidates. Seat-sharing talks began in Delhi on November 23 and will be held again on Friday. The Congress leaders had reacted after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made an initial offer of 26 seats in a post on X.

Kharge advised the party’s Saharanpur MP Imran Masood also to focus on “action instead of words.” He was addressing ‘Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan’ at the Congress office in Lucknow.

“Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground,” the Congress president said. Masood has been quite vocal amid the seat-sharing talks.

Cautioning party leaders, Kharge said, “Our existing alliances with other parties will remain in place. We need to fight in coordination as we can fight outsiders, but do not know about those damaging from inside. If we fight unitedly, we will win for sure.”

On Wednesday, Congress’s UP incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam had said anything less than a three-digit share of seats will make the alliance meaningless for the Congress.

Kharge said the party would progress only if its leaders and cadres worked together.

He further said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, forcing the ‘400 paar’ slogan into silence.

“People of UP had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections fought in alliance, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘400 paar’ slogan into silence. Alliance is there and will stop the BJP in 2027, just as it did in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Kharge said.

The SP won 37 seats and the Congress secured six for a tally of 43 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 elections. The BJP’s tally fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33.

The Congress was scheduled to take out a ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ march on Constitution Day in Lucknow but was denied permission for the same.

The Congress president said free and fair elections would not be possible in the country until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were removed from their positions.

“There is an alliance between Modi and Gyanesh and (they) are stealing our votes. To break the same, Rahul and Akhilesh are making an alliance,” he said.

He also attacked Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over issues concerning the Constitution, BR Ambedkar and the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Taking a veiled jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Kharge said another leader in Lucknow also had his eyes on the prime minister’s chair.

“I do not know whether the two are getting along or not. The two want the PM’s chair but Modi won’t leave it,” Kharge said.

Mentioning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi, Kharge said, “Modi was troubled by Ajay Rai’s challenge in Varanasi. Ajay Rai had almost defeated Modi, else Modi would have been sitting in Gujarat today.” Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a third time in a row in 2024 though his victory margin fell to about 152,000 votes from over 479,000 votes in 2019.

“They say Rahul speaks against the country when abroad. But who went to the USA and said “phir ek baar, Trump sarkaar (another term for Trump).” What was your stake in that election?” Kharge said.

The Congress president also accused the RSS and the BJP of being opposed to the Constitution, alleging that the two organisations had been working to weaken it over the last 12 years.

“As Rahul Gandhi has said, we always run a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love), while the RSS and BJP run a ‘shop of hatred.’ RSS was against the Constitution then and continues to be even today,” he said.

Kharge alleged that inflation and unemployment were putting household budgets under pressure, while BJP’s funds continued to swell.

“The BJP’s coffers are filling up. Where has the BJP got ₹10,000 crore in its party funds from?” Kharge said.

He further alleged that the BJP was using central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to intimidate people and extract money.

“Who are the people deciding which names, pages and booths should be removed? They are Modi’s people,” he alleged.

The programme was also addressed by other senior leaders, including Anil Jaihind, national chairman of the All India Congress Committee OBC department, Manoj Yadav, state president of the party’s OBC wing, Virendra Chaudhary, Congress Legislature Party leader, Aradhana Mishra, the UP Congress president and Pramod Tiwari, deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.