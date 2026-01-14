25th Uttarayani Kauthig-2026 to begin at Gomti Riverfront today

The silver jubilee edition of the 15-day Uttarayani Kauthig 2026, organised by the Parvatiya Mahaparishad, will begin at Gomti riverfront in Lucknow on Wednesday. The annual cultural fair will run until January 28. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the event today. (FILE PHOTO)

Parvatiya Mahaparishad president Ganesh Chandra Joshi said the event is being organised to celebrate 25 years of the organisation and will be formally inaugurated by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Several MPs, ministers, legislators, social workers, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural programme.

General secretary Mahendra Singh Rawat said a grand procession will be taken out from Ramlila Maidan, featuring decorated chariots, traditional bands and tableaux. Participants from Neelmatha, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh, Indira Nagar, Rajajipuram, LDA Colony, and Sitapur Road will join the procession, which will conclude at the Kauthig venue.

Organisers said extensive preparations have been completed, including a main stage showcasing Uttarakhand-themed décor and a large LED screen. About 150 stalls, named after major markets of Uttarakhand, have been set up, offering local cuisine, woollen products, handicrafts, and traditional sweets like bal mithai.