Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 5 medical students at Lucknow’s RMLIMS suspended for ragging
The complaint lodged by junior students was found to be true in the report submitted by the inquiry committee. (Pic for representation)
The complaint lodged by junior students was found to be true in the report submitted by the inquiry committee. (Pic for representation)
lucknow news

5 medical students at Lucknow’s RMLIMS suspended for ragging

Officials of the institute constituted a committee to look into the matter after some medical students complained about “atrocities committed by seniors”
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 11:28 PM IST

LUCKNOW Five senior MBBS students, accused of ragging their juniors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), were suspended on Tuesday.

Officials of the institute had constituted a committee to look into the matter after some medical students sent an e-mail to the RMLIMS administration complaining about “atrocities committed by the seniors”.

The committee headed by dean Dr Nuzhat Hussain, CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar and Dr Navbeer Singh of the anatomy department presented its report, according to which, the complaint lodged by junior medical students was found to be true.

Spokesperson of the institute Dr Shrikesh Singh said, “After the report of the inquiry committee, five senior medical students have been suspended from the institute. The hospital administration has banned any sort of students gathering in the form of cultural festival or function on the premises of the institute.”

The student admitted to hospital after an alleged suicide bid on Monday was suspended from the institute for 15 days, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.