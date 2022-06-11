64 held in Saharanpur, to be booked under NSA
MEERUT Sixty-four people were arrested in Saharanpur in the past 24 hours, for allegedly participating in an illegal procession after Friday prayers and posing a threat to law and order, said police on Saturday.
Those arrested would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), they said.
The protestors had taken out a procession after Friday prayers in Jama Majid, under Kotwali area of Saharanpur. They raised slogans and demanded arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that search operation was still underway to identify the protestors and 64 had been arrested so far. “They will be booked under the NSA”, said the SSP.
He claimed that the police had approached clerics, religious heads and other influential people on Thursday to seek help in maintaining peace. Police force was deployed along with magistrates and everything was under control. He and district magistrate Akhilesh Singh were camping at Deoband. IG of Saharanpur range and commissioner of Saharanpur division were keeping a close eye on Saharanpur city.
He said that a group suddenly decided to take out a procession after prayers on Friday, without any prior permission. Later, mild force was used to control the mob and notorious elements were arrested after identifying them through videos and photographs.
The SSP said that whosoever sabotaged peace and took law and order in his hands won’t be spared.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing action against the protestors, a joint team of Nagar Nigam, Saharanpur police and administration bulldozed illegal residential constructions of accused Muzammil and Abdul Wakir on Saturday.
Muzammil is a resident of Rahat Colony and Abdul Wakir of Khata Kheri locality in Saharanpur.
Police arrested them along with other protestors on Friday for participating in an illegally taken out procession.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics