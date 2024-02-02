6-month jail to Rita Bahuguna in 2012 poll code violation case

The MP/MLA court here on Friday sentenced BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi to six months’ jail in the February 2012 case related with violation of the election code of conduct. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Joshi. BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (HT file)

Read here: UP polls: Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna, joins Samajwadi Party before phase 7

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In that election, Joshi was elected the Congress MLA from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat. Special Judge MP/MLA court Ambrish Srivastava passed the order. The court later granted bail to Joshi.

Joshi had violated the poll code on February 17, 2012 by campaigning till late that evening. Mukesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the then surveillance magistrate, had lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station against Joshi.