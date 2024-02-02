 6-month jail to BJP MP Rita Bahuguna in 2012 poll code violation case - Hindustan Times
6-month jail to Rita Bahuguna in 2012 poll code violation case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 02, 2024 11:47 PM IST

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi sentenced to 6 months jail and fined ₹1,000 for violating election code of conduct in 2012. Granted bail.

The MP/MLA court here on Friday sentenced BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi to six months’ jail in the February 2012 case related with violation of the election code of conduct. The court also imposed a fine of 1,000 on Joshi.

BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (HT file)
BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (HT file)

In that election, Joshi was elected the Congress MLA from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat. Special Judge MP/MLA court Ambrish Srivastava passed the order. The court later granted bail to Joshi.

Joshi had violated the poll code on February 17, 2012 by campaigning till late that evening. Mukesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the then surveillance magistrate, had lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station against Joshi.

