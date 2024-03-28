 85-year-old woman undergoes revision surgery 35 years after hip replacement - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

85-year-old woman undergoes revision surgery 35 years after hip replacement

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 28, 2024 06:58 AM IST

KGMU doctors conduct successful hip revision surgery on 85-year-old woman, taking 35 mins longer due to old plate with bone growth.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) doctors successfully conducted a hip revision surgery on an 85-year-old woman, they said.

The woman was operated five days ago and was now able to walk on her own, doctors said, adding she would be discharged soon. (Sourced)
The woman was operated five days ago and was now able to walk on her own, doctors said, adding she would be discharged soon. (Sourced)

The doctors, however, took about 35 minutes more than usual to complete the procedure. The patient had undergone surgery in her left hip 35 years ago during which the plate inserted was fixed with simple screws. The old plate, which had bone growth over it, needed to be removed for replacement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“These days hexagonal screwdrivers are used to fix or take out a plate inserted in the bone during hip replacement. Earlier it was done with the help of simple screwdrivers as the screws used were also simple. We have only read in books about simple screws used for hip replacement,” said Prof Narendra Singh Kushwaha, a senior faculty at the department of orthopaedic surgery at KGMU, who led the team of doctors.

“We had to get simple screwdrivers from the market to remove the wainwright osteotomy plate provided to her broken hip joint 35 years ago during her first hip replacement surgery. Also removing the bone formation from over the plate also took time. These complications made her run from one hospital to another as doctors refused to operate on her in view of the complications,” said Prof Kushwaha.

The woman was operated five days ago and was now able to walk on her own, the doctor said, adding she would be discharged from the hospital soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 85-year-old woman undergoes revision surgery 35 years after hip replacement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On