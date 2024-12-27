95 IAS officers promoted, bureaucratic reshuffle likely in UP

LUCKNOW With the promotion of 95 IAS officers on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a reshuffle in the bureaucracy in the New Year. As many as 74 IPS officers, from ASP to ADG rank, are likely to be promoted on January 1. (Pic for representation)

Along with officers posted in various departments, those posted as divisional commissioners in Kanpur and Azamgarh divisions and district magistrates in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Kanpur are also likely to be shifted with promotion to senior posts.

The state government granted promotion to the seven IAS officers of the 2000 batch from the post of secretary to principal secretary. The officers include Saurabh Babu, Manish Chauhan, Ranjan Kumar, Anurag Yadav and Ranveer Prasad. Two officers, Amit Gupta and Deepak Agarwal, have been given promotion to the principal secretary rank on the condition that they will complete the mid-term career training within two years.

Thirty-eight IAS officers of the 2009 batch have been promoted from the rank of special secretary to secretary. Among the 2009 batch IAS officers, Subhra Saxena and Aditi Singh have been given promotion on the condition that they will complete mandatory training.

As many as 47 IAS officers of the 2012 batch have been given senior time scale salary. IAS officer of 2010 batch, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, and IAS officer of 2011 batch, Devendra Kumar Pandey, have been given senior time salary scale.

Two IAS officers of the 2012 batch, including Yesu Rastogi and Vibha Chahal, have been given performa promotion to time salary scale, according to the order released by the Appointments Department.

A total of 84 PCS officers of the 2019 batch have been given senior time scale salary.

Promotions likely for 74 IPS officers in New Year

As many as 74 IPS officers, from ASP to ADG rank, are likely to be promoted on January 1. The departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting held on Thursday cleared more than 74 officers, but promotion will be granted as per vacancies in the state government, said officials.

The reviews of 1992 and 1993 batch IPS officers are completed, but only one ADG, Dipesh Juneja, will be promoted to DG rank as only one post is vacant on this rank. Three IGs will become ADGs, 10 DIGs will become IGs, 25 SSPs will become DIGs, 15 SPs will become SSPs, 20 IPS officers will be promoted from ASP to become SPs, confirmed a senior government official.

The list also includes three 2000 batch IPS officers. Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh, IG (Lucknow Range) Prashant Kumar II and IG (ATS), Lucknow Neelabja Chaudhary will become ADG.

Similarly, 10 out of 13 2007 batch officers will be promoted to IG rank, 25 out of 26 officers of 2011 batch will be promoted to DIG rank, 2012 batch 15 SPs will become SSPs after getting the selection cadre and 20 IPS officers will be promoted from ASP to SP.