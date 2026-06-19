96 packets of gold missing from bank locker, 3 employees held

AGRA Three employees of a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Firozabad district were arrested on Thursday for allegedly embezzling gold jewellery kept in lockers as customers’ security against loans, said police. The accused were booked under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 317(2) (stolen property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. (Pic for representation)

The action was taken in connection with the disappearance of around 96 packets containing pledged gold ornaments from lockers at the branch in Bharaul village under Araon police station limits.

A case was registered at Araon police station on Wednesday on the directions of Bank of India’s regional manager Aditya Kumar. Those named in the FIR and arrested by Firozabad police include branch manager Sandeep Yadav, 36, credit officer Dileep Kumar, 34, and Naresh Kumar, 41, the other two bank officials involved, police said.

The arrests were made on Thursday from Ghiror bypass road in Firozabad by a police team that recovered a gold waist ornament (kardhani) and a pair of gold bracelets from their possession that are suspected to be part of the missing property.

The accused were booked under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 317(2) (stolen property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

According to SSP (Firozabad) Aditya Langeh, the matter relates to the Bank of India branch at Bharaul in Firozabad.

“A complaint was received from the regional office of Bank of India in Agra against three bank employees, including a bank manager and two staff members, with regard to missing 96 packets of gold from the BoI branch at Bharaul in Firozabad,” he said.

Three named bank employees have been arrested and more names have surfaced during questioning of the accused, added the SSP.

‘All efforts are being made to trace the missing gold so that it may be handed back to the owners,” said Langeh.

The bank’s regional office in Agra had complained that information was received through an e-mail from Bharaul branch of the bank in Firozabad stating that one of the accused and credit officer Dinesh Kumar was not coming to the bank since May 27 and work was affected because he was having one of the keys of the gold safe.

The regional office of BoI in Agra deputed two bank officials to inquire into the matter, and on June 15, these officers got the gold safe opened with duplicate keys in the presence of panel lawyer of the bank, after which 96 packets of gold were found missing.

Bank officials revealed that two keys of the gold safe remain in custody of bank officials and the lock can be opened only with a combination of both. In the absence of the second officer, one of the key is handed over to the branch manager and the second key remains with the credit officer.

At this branch, one of the keys used to remain with Naresh Kumar, staff officer and one with Dileep Kumar, credit officer. In the absence of one of them, the key was handed over to branch manager Sandeep Yadav. Dileep Kumar was not coming to the bank since May 27 without information and had kept one of the keys with himself.