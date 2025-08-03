AAP rallies against school merger policy in Lucknow

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest at Eco Garden on Saturday, opposing the merger of primary schools run by the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government. Aam Aadmi Party, MP Sanjay Singh joined the protest along with workers under the School mergar campaign at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Saturday (Mushtaq Ali//HT)

The protest was led by Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s state incharge Sanjay Singh. AAP workers, parents, and local citizens joined the demonstration in large numbers.

Speaking to the crowd, Singh said that AAP would not allow the government to merge schools, as it would harm the future of children. He stated that strong public pressure and AAP’s opposition had already forced the government to withdraw its earlier plan to shut schools that were within a one-kilometre radius of each other or had fewer than 50 students. Singh called this a partial victory for the people.

However, he made it clear that the movement would continue until the government completely withdrew the merger decision. He also asked party workers to visit each closed school in their areas and check whether they had reopened. “As long as even one child is out of school, AAP’s protest will go on,” Singh said. He added that AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have shown that government schools can meet international standards if run with honesty and care.

Dilip Pandey, AAP’s state co-incharge, said the party would take this campaign to every street and every village. “We will not stop until every school is reopened,” he declared. Anil Jha, Delhi MLA and AAP’s co-incharge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the merger policy must be resisted in the best interest of children and their right to quality education.