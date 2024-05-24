Accent on zero waste as Bada Mangal approaches in Lucknow

In five days, Lucknow will witness the month-long celebration of Bada Mangal, a celebration typical to this city and seen only here. Devotees gathered for offering puja at Hanuman Setu on the occasion of Bada Mangal in 2017 (Deepak Gupta/ HT File)

The police and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) have already geared up and chalked out several plans to conduct the celebrations peacefully.

While city police are making plans to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the LMC has pledged to make the celebrations a zero-waste event.

“Like last year, the registration of Bhandaras (community feasts) will be mandatory before organising them,” said Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh.

“Banda Mangla starts from May and we aim to make it a huge success and keep the garbage under check,” said Singh pointing out that no garbage will be seen outside any Bhandara stall.

This year, the city will witness four celebrations on four Tuesdays of the Jyestha month (according to the Hindu calendar): May 28, June 4, June 11 and June 18.

“We are collaborating with NGOs and a meeting is being held to plan out how the celebrations can set an example of zero waste,” Singh said.

The previous year, it was made mandatory for those who organise Bhandaras to register beforehand. The organisers registered on the LMC portal, Lucknow One app or by calling 1533 - the control room operated by the LMC.

“The same process will be followed this year too, but this time, the emphasis will be on zero waste,” stressed the commissioner.

Registration is a relatively simple process with one required to visit the police website http://lucknowpolice.up.gov.in to fill the form

Details such as names, numbers, and approximate number of people to be fed will have to be handed in at the time of registration. If there is any problem in completing this process, one can contact on 7309979797, 9454405396, 8887979187.

Registration becomes necessary so that vehicles and facilities can be provided by the LMC for garbage collection segregation and disposal so that work can be done to keep the city clean and tidy.

The Bada Mangal-Lucknow connect

Why only Lucknow? Extolling the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the city, historian Ravi Bhatt said that the reason for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow has many theories, all linked to folklore and nothing to history.

One popular folklore is that the Hindu wife of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula, Janab-e-Alia, once saw Lord Hanuman in her dream and she ordered to dig a place near Hewett Polytechnic (previously called Islam Bari) near the Wireless Crossing, Mahanagar. A statue of Lord Hanuman was recovered in the dig. When an elephant was carrying the Lord’s statue, it sat near Old Hanuman Temple in Aliganj, where a temple was constructed by her son, Nawab Saadat Ali Khan, and since then, Bada Mangal is celebrated.

People also believe that after the Begum Alia’s wish for a child was fulfilled and it was on Tuesday, since then people have celebrated Bada Mangal every year.

It is also said that Tulsi Das had come to Lucknow somewhere during 1584 in the month of Jyestha. He saw Lord Hanuman in his dream on Tuesday and since then Bada mangal is celebrated.