Accused of molesting woman cop, SI sent to jail
Agra The police sub inspector arrested on charges of molesting a woman constable was sent to jail after being presented in Firozabad court on Friday.
The report has been forwarded to Etah police (where the SI is stationed at present) for action against him.
The sub inspector Irfan Ahmed was posted in a police station of Firozabad district two months ago. He was later transferred to Aligarh police station in Etah district.
Ahmed had returned to Firozabad on Wednesday and reached the rented house of the woman constable and misbehaved with her with the intention to outrage her modesty. The woman cop lived alone.
“A case was registered against SI Irfan Ahmed on the complaint of the woman constable and he was arrested on Thursday. The accused was presented in court on Friday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said spokesperson for SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari.
Circle officer (City) Abhishek Srivastav was asked to conduct the probe and report was forwarded to SSP Etah for further action against the accused sub inspector now in jail.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics