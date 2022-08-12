Accused of molesting woman cop, SI sent to jail

Agra The police sub inspector arrested on charges of molesting a woman constable was sent to jail after being presented in Firozabad court on Friday.

The report has been forwarded to Etah police (where the SI is stationed at present) for action against him.

The sub inspector Irfan Ahmed was posted in a police station of Firozabad district two months ago. He was later transferred to Aligarh police station in Etah district.

Ahmed had returned to Firozabad on Wednesday and reached the rented house of the woman constable and misbehaved with her with the intention to outrage her modesty. The woman cop lived alone.

“A case was registered against SI Irfan Ahmed on the complaint of the woman constable and he was arrested on Thursday. The accused was presented in court on Friday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said spokesperson for SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari.

Circle officer (City) Abhishek Srivastav was asked to conduct the probe and report was forwarded to SSP Etah for further action against the accused sub inspector now in jail.