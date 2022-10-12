Aditya Kumar appointed as NER Lko div DRM

On Tuesday, Aditya Kumar took over as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the North Eastern Railway (NER), Lucknow division, as former DRM Monika Agnihotri’s tenure officially got over.

Kumar was working as chief personnel officer (administration) in Western Railway before taking over his new charge. He has also held important posts like deputy general manager/general Western Railway, chief personnel officer (administration) South Central Railway, and chief personnel officer (general) and (administration) Western Railway.

“Working as DRM, Lucknow NER, I am very happy to complete a successful and memorable tenure of about three years started in November 2019. I give the credit to all those associated with the railways,” said Monika Agnihotri, former DRM, NER, during the farewell function organised in the division office at Ashok Marg in Lucknow.