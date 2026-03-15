Admissions under RTE Act in UP: Over 1.56 lakh students admitted in first two phases

More than 1.56 lakh students have secured admission to private schools across the state in the first and second phases under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. An official stated that approximately 1.09 lakh seats were allotted in the first phase, while over 47,000 children secured admission in the second lottery. For representation only

This measure has ensured better educational opportunities for a large number of children from economically weaker families. Officials from the UP basic education department report that a significant number of applications have been verified across various districts of the state.

The highest number of admissions under RTE has been recorded in districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Moradabad and Bulandshahr, where thousands of children have secured the opportunity to study in private schools. Similarly, thousands of children have also secured admission in districts including Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, and Bareilly.

Under the RTE Act, children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections are given admission to reserved seats in private schools. The state government has digitized the entire process and made it transparent to ensure fairness and effectiveness in the selection. This is to ensure that children from economically weaker families can also study in private schools and build a better future.

According to officials from the education department, the remaining phases of the RTE admission process will also be completed soon so that more eligible children can benefit from the scheme.