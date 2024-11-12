Advanced communication system for cops to be set up during Mahakumbh

One of the world’s biggest religious congregations, the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj which will begin from January 13, is going to set an example for many reasons and one of them is providing authentic and scalable wireless communication system. UP police telecom department signed MoU with IIIT-Allahabad for advanced communication system during Mahakumbh. (HT Photo)

UP Police Telecom department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad here in Lucknow on Monday to set up a safe, authentic and scalable communication system for police personnel during Mahakumbh this time.

Sharing further details, director general of UP Police Telecom Department Sanjay M Tarade said the department has signed the MoU with the IIIT-Allahabad to help in maintaining authenticity and scalability. “We should have a very authentic and scalable communication system for such a mega event where crores of people will participate for nearly two months. The Mahakumbh will be the centre of attraction across the globe and so the communication system used during the event should not be compromised at any cost. Besides, the system should have a capacity to change capacity in means of size and scale as per the requirement,” he explained.

Director of IIIT-Allahabad Mukul Sutawane signed the MoU on behalf of the institute and assured the UP Police Telecom department to provide all assistance for round the clock advanced communication technology. He also added that a necessary training required for telecom department personnel will also be provided by the Insititute. The MoU signing event was held at Police Radio Headquarters in Mahanagar, Lucknow.

Another telecom official said that senior authorities of police telecom and the IIIT had already prepared a detailed plan after discussing the issue in detail. He said the training of personnel and setting up of communication infrastructure will be soon initiated.