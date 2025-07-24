After 12-year wait, hundreds set to become primary teachers in UP

After a legal battle spanning over 8 years and a wait of 12 years, hundreds of unemployed candidates are finally set to be appointed as assistant teachers in government-run upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. A teacher teaching students at a government-run upper primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The case concerns the long-delayed recruitment of 29,334 assistant teachers for mathematics and science subjects, which began in July 2013. Although over 22,000 candidates were initially selected, the state government abruptly halted the process midway. Since then, hundreds of affected candidates have pursued legal recourse—first through the Allahabad high court and eventually the Supreme Court.

Now, more than 1,700 remaining vacancies under this recruitment drive are expected to be filled, according to officials from the state’s basic education department.

Following a Supreme Court’s directive on January 29, 2025, deputy secretary (basic education) Anand Kumar Singh issued instructions on July 19 to the director general (school education), Kanchan Verma, to proceed with the selection of eligible petitioning candidates in accordance with established norms.

A copy of the order, obtained by Hindustan Times, directs officials to complete the recruitment process as per the Supreme Court’s ruling and within the stipulated timeline.

“In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, action will be taken to appoint candidates against the remaining vacancies under the 29,334 assistant teacher recruitment drive. The process has already begun,” confirmed Surendra Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Basic Education Council, Uttar Pradesh.

On January 29, the Supreme Court had directed the basic education department to appoint all candidates who had secured marks above the minimum cutoff and had filed petitions before December 31, 2019.

The recruitment process began on July 11, 2013. After seven rounds of counselling were completed by February 2015, an eighth round was held for candidates who had scored up to 82 marks in the Teacher Eligibility Test, with appointment letters issued in January and February 2016.

Later, in November 2016, a final opportunity was extended to candidates who had undergone counselling but missed joining earlier. However, the process was halted on March 23, 2017, following a change in government.

In response, the affected candidates approached the Allahabad high court, which ordered that the recruitment process be completed within two months. The state government filed a special appeal and a review petition in the Allahabad high court, but both were dismissed. When appointments still did not take place, candidates filed contempt petitions. Subsequently, in May 2019, the government filed a special appeal in the Supreme Court.

‘I never lost hope’

Alok Chaudhary, 35, from Aligarh’s Heerpur village is one of the many candidates who endured a long legal battle. Coming from a farming family, Alok completed his B Ed in 2011. At 23, he cleared the assistant teacher recruitment exam in 2013.

“However, what followed was a long and trying struggle,” he recalled. “I had to take a loan just to fill in the application form. The prolonged litigation meant frequent travel from my village to Prayagraj and Delhi for court hearings. With no money, I often had to travel in the general compartment, but the hope never died,” he shared.

“I survived by working alongside my father on the farm. Without a job, marriage was out of the question. Now, after all these years, I am finally looking forward to starting the life I had dreamed of—beginning my career as a teacher and settling down,” he said.

‘I can now support my family’

Manoj Kumar Patel, 37 from Jhunsi area of Prayagraj cleared the recruitment exam at 25. “However, what followed was a gruelling struggle,” he recalled. “I staged protests alongside fellow candidates, met officials and petitioned them repeatedly, consulted lawyers, and pursued the matter in court,” he shared. During this time, Manoj worked as an outsourced employee at a bank to make ends meet.

“Now, I am hopeful that I can finally support my family, live with dignity, and build a career doing what I’ve always dreamed of—teaching children and shaping their futures,” he said with a smile.