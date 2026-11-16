After fire safety audits, UPRVUNL takes corrective steps at 6 thermal power plants
The audits, conducted by the National Safety Council Mumbai, in June and July this year, made 165 observations covering critical installations
In a move to strengthen industrial safety at its thermal power stations, the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has initiated corrective measures following independent fire safety audits of all its six power plants. These measures include upgraded firefighting systems, round-the-clock fire response and enhanced worker protection.
The audits, conducted by the National Safety Council (NSC), Mumbai, in June and July this year, made 165 observations covering critical installations, including fire hydrants, extinguishers, hydrogen storage areas, cable galleries, control rooms and emergency exits.
Of these, 71 observations have been complied with, while work on the remaining 94 is in progress, said UPRVUNL managing director Mayur Maheshwari. “Fire safety cannot wait for an accident. We sought an independent agency to look at our plants with fresh eyes, and every observation is being acted upon,” he said.
The six thermal power stations covered under the exercise are Anpara, Obra, Parichha, Harduaganj, Jawaharpur and Panki.
Among the corrective measures, Anpara has received a dedicated power supply for fire water pumps, updated hydrant layouts and fire extinguishers conforming to the latest standards. At Parichha, high-velocity water spray systems have been switched to automatic mode, while gas suppression systems have been installed in eight zones of control and observation rooms.
At Harduaganj, a public address system has been installed and hydrogen storage areas have been provided with warning boards and emergency instructions. Firefighting equipment identified as necessary at Jawaharpur has also been purchased or ordered.
The plants are additionally strengthening emergency preparedness through five fire wings of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provide round-the-clock fire protection. Regular inspections, mock drills, fire safety programmes and emergency response teams form part of the arrangements.
Alongside fire protection, UPRVUNL has commissioned water audits through the National Productivity Council (NPC), Kanpur, and dust audits through the Regional Labour Institute (RLI), Kanpur. The exercises are aimed at identifying water losses, leakages and areas of coal and ash dust exposure, enabling corrective action to improve resource efficiency and workplace safety.
Worker welfare measures include dedicated Shramik Suvidha Kendras at all six plants, providing workers with facilities for rest, clean meals, coolers and fans. Upgraded safety helmets have also been supplied to workers across the projects.
“Our workers are the backbone of every plant. A clean place to rest and the right protective gear are a matter of basic dignity and safety,” Maheshwari said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More