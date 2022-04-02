Agra administration gears up for MLC polls
The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9.
District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, who is also the district election officer for Agra, issued guidelines to officials concerned for smooth conduct of elections.
Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.
“The sealed ballot boxes, confidential documents and diary of presiding officer will be deposited by returning polling parties at Naveen Krishi Mandi on Tundla Road in Agra while ensuring presence of candidates and their election agents,” said ADM.
“Counting will take place on April 12 after opening the strong room for taking out ballot boxes under videography and presence of party candidates and authorised agents,” added Srivastava.
CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed. Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre's attention but they are not paying any heed to it.
NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori. Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori. Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
CM flags off two Metro corridors, citizens take a joyride
Mumbai Almost eight years after the first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar took off in June 2014, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday flagged off two Metro corridors in the western suburbs. This includes Dahisar East Andheri West Metro-2A and Dahisar East Andheri East Metro-7 corridor. However, on Saturday, only the first phase of both Metro corridors was flagged off. The entire length of both phases is around 35 km.
Rajnath Singh says pro-poor steps helped BJP get second term in Uttar Pradesh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh begins two-day visit to Lucknow, praises PM Modi, says Yogi fully lived up to expectations of people Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP's pro-poor initiatives from 2017 to 2022 were responsible for the party's government getting a second term in Uttar Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also praised local BJP MLA Dr Neeraj Bora. “I know you people like Dr Bora as was evident from his impressive win,” Rajnath Singh said.
Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul
Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul. Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.
