Agra Metro conducts trial run in underground section

In a breakthrough for Agra Metro Rail, a Metro train was operated in the underground section of the project for the first time on Saturday. The tunnel work for the priority stretch was completed in 11 months after chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Tunnel Boring Machine in February. (Sourced)

In a press statement, officials said, “It was yet another momentous feat achieved by team Agra Metro when train testing commenced successfully for the underground section of the priority stretch of Agra Metro Rail Project (from Taj Mahal to Jama Masjid Metro station).”

The construction of an underground station takes thrice the time of an elevated station. However, Agra Metro completed the same in a record 11 months’ time, the note read.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) managing director Sushil Kumar congratulated the team and said: “A train was taken to the underground section for the first time in Agra in less than 11 months since the start of the tunnel work in February. This is an example of great coordination shown particularly by civil, track, traction, signaling, E&M and telecom teams.”

“Train testing will now be done on the entire priority stretch i.e. from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid Metro Station, which is getting ready to be opened for public soon. Systems and signalling works will also be completed by next month,” added the officials.