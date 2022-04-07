Agra university’s first semester exams for UG courses begin
The first semester exams for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses under the National Education Policy-2020 started at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday. The exams are being conducted in two shifts at 33 nodal centres having 385 centres.
“These exams for the first semester of students for BA, BSc and BCom started on Tuesday at various colleges affiliated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. In all, 91,857 students are appearing for the first semester of BA, 74,558 for BSc and 13,627 for BCom,” informed Prof Pradeep Shridhar, the spokesperson for the university.
“The first shift begins at 8:30 am and ends at 10 am, and the second shift starts at 11.30 am till 1 pm,” Prof Shridhar added.
“A control room has been established, and online vigil is on at centres where exams are taking place. Prof VK Saraswat and Prof Manu Pratap Singh are in-charge of the control room,” he stated.
Exams for the second and third year of BA, BSc and BCom courses and the first and second year of postgraduate courses will start on April 20.
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
