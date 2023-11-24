Agra’s Capt Shubham makes ultimate sacrifice, Taj city mired in sorrow

Agra Basant Gupta and his wife, living in Prateek Enclave in Tajganj area here, reeled under shock and grief as news of their son Captain Shubham Gupta’s martyrdom reached them. Captain Shubham made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The brave heart made not only his family but also his hometown and the nation proud while laying down his life for the country. Captain Shubham’s mother Pushpa and other women of the family grieving. (HT photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to Captain Shubham Gupta, said a government statement. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family through his official X handle, CM Yogi wrote, “Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the martyred captain in this hour of grief.”

The chief minister also announced ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the family, government job to a member of the family and to name a road in the district after martyr Shubham Gupta, as per the statement.

Union minister of state for health and family affairs and Member of Parliament from Agra Prof SP Singh Baghel, MP from Fatehpur Sikri (Agra Rural) Rajkumar Chahar and other leaders reached the house on Wednesday night after hearing about the tragic loss to Gupta family.

Shubham, 27, was expected home by the end of this month and his parents, father Basant Gupta and mother Pushpa Gupta were planning to get him married but his sudden demise shattered all their plans..

Basant Gupta is District Government Counsel (Crime) at the civil court in Agra and is assisted by Rishabh Gupta, another son younger to Shubham. Mother Pushpa Gupta is a homemaker.

“My son has made me proud. He was always eager to do something big for country and did so while sacrificing his life for his uniform,” said Basant Gupta.

“We had been persuading him to get married and I said so to him on phone two days ago. He always replied that he had unfinished tasks in hand and would come home after getting them done,” said the father, attempting to stay composed .

‘Bhai (Shubham) was here last year and we had a birthday bash in in October. We had no idea it would be the last birthday we would be celebrating for our brother, as he could not come to Agra this year on October 7, his birthday,” said the martyr’s cousin.

“Shubham had his early schooling at Agra and was very fond of the army uniform. So he pursued his passion for a career in the armed forces,” said his cousin.

The inconsolable mother was remembering the last video call with her son on Diwali when Shubham promised to be home within a week. But destiny ordained otherwise. .

Family sources revealed that the mortal remains were expected later on Thursday or late in night. People poured in to the house of the Guptas all through the day to offer condolences.

The family members had their eyes glued to the door while awaiting his mortal remains on Thursday. Mother Pushpa Devi Gupta was so inconsolable that all efforts by relatives failed to calm her. “I had so many plans and dreams for him, all are dashed,’ said the mother who was planning his marriage.

Shubham Gupta was selected for army services in 2015, got commission in 2018 with 9 Para Special Force and was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. Hus first posting was in Udhampur.

Lawyers in Agra courts decided not to work on Thursday as a mark of condolence to DGC Basant Gupta who has been active in social circles here, besides being a leading lawyer.

