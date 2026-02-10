Ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, Yogi govt underlines economic fundamentals

When the Yogi Adityanath government presented the state’s economic analysis in the assembly on Monday, amid claims of creating history of sorts, it showcased the state’s achievements with the assertion that the fundamentals are now robust enough to accelerate progress of the country’s growth engine despite global uncertainties. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh during the first day of the budget session on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Uttar Pradesh aims at becoming a trillion-dollar economy in the coming years and the economic analysis report, the first of its kind coming a fortnight after the state celebrated its 75th foundation day, appears an attempt to send a message of development and financial progress to people ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The state government, so far, has been presenting an analytical account of the state’s economy and projections for the next year along with the annual budget in the assembly.

“Our basic objective to present the economic analysis report is to place all the statistics about the state’s progress before the people and give some economic background that may set the tone and tenor for presentation of the annual budget. The Union government has been presenting the economic survey before presentation of the annual budget and the state government is obviously following the same path,” said those aware of the development.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, presenting the report in the House on Monday, said, “We are witnessing a historic moment… This is not a collection of statistical data but a live document of the state’s progress, people’s aspirations and possibilities for the future.”

A close scrutiny of the nine-page financial analysis report, which is being called a survey, suggests that UP’s contribution to the national economy has gone up from 8.6% in 2016-17 to 9.1% in 2024-25. UP’s Gross State Domestic Product crossed the ₹30.25-lakh crore mark on March 31, 2025 and would reach ₹36 lakh crore by March 31, 2026. It also suggests that the per capita income in the state, which was 50.2% of the national average in 2014-15, has reversed the declining trend and is now 53.5% of the national average.

It claims that the capital outlay has nearly doubled in the past nine years. The report points out that agriculture and allied sectors contributed 25.8% to the GSDP, while the contribution of the industrial and the service sector was 25.8% and 27.2%, respectively, in 2024-25. The state’s debt to GSDP ratio has come down from 29.3% in 2016-17 to 28% in 2024-25, according to the report.

As Khanna spoke about the improvement in various indicators, he indicated attempts to speed up growth. He also spoke about an increase in the size of the state’s annual budget from ₹3.47 lakh crore in 2016-17 to ₹8.33 lakh crore in 2025-26 and apparently indicated about a further increase in the size of budget in 2026-27. He gave details about the progress made in various sectors in the state over the years.

Though the economic survey report pointed out that investment worth ₹50 lakh crore has been received, it did not give a break-up of the total investment brought to the ground so far.

About the directions for the future, the report suggested that Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh@2047 was not only a vision but a long- term objective for economic self-reliance, social inclusion and administrative transparency.