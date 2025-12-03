AIMPLB flags glitches in UMEED portal, seeks meeting with minister

With the deadline for uploading Waqf documents on the UMEED portal ending on December 5, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has sought an urgent meeting with minister of state for minority affairs George Kurian, citing the portal’s slow functioning, frequent crashes, and other technical difficulties. The AIMPLB has cited portal’s slow functioning, frequent crashes, and other technical difficulties. (For representation)

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said, “After the Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline, Mutawallis across the country rushed to upload Waqf properties on the portal. However, reports have been pouring in from everywhere that the UMEED portal is repeatedly crashing, slowing down, and at times stopping entirely. Evidently, it is almost impossible to upload lakhs of properties within such a short period. Therefore, the board decided to immediately seek a meeting with the minister of state for minority affairs, draw his attention to these difficulties, and request not only that the technical issues be resolved but also that the deadline be extended.”

A letter in this regard was sent to the minister via both email and post by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, the spokesperson said.

In his letter, the general secretary reminded the minister that the government itself intended that all Waqf properties already registered with the Waqf Boards must be uploaded on the portal. However, due to the portal’s slow speed and other technical problems, this could not be achieved. Moreover, the period given for uploading more than eight lakh properties was too short. Although the board and various religious and community organisations held workshops across the country and set up help desks at many places, the sheer volume of work remained overwhelming.

Ilyas further said that if an appointment with the minister was granted, the delegation would include AIMPLB’s central leadership as well as the heads of major religious and community organisations.

The UMEED portal, launched by the Union government in June, aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, streamline management, and ensure real-time data collection and transparency. The last date to register Waqf properties on the UMEED portal is December 5, 2025. This is a mandatory requirement under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which came into force on April 5.