Akbar Nagar: 45 structures razed on Day 1; exercise may go on for months: Officials

Guarded by a large posse of police officials even as dozens of residents looked on, heavy machines deployed by civic authorities razed to the ground a number of encroachments in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Monday. The vigorous exercise was resumed on Monday after an almost three-month hiatus amid ongoing efforts for relocation and rehabilitation of hundreds of residents to Vasant Kunj on IIM Road. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

According to officials, 45 establishments were demolished by the time the second shift—from 3 pm to 8 pm—was over on Day 1 of the government’s revamped efforts for the revival of the Kukrail river.

During their visit to Akbar Nagar, HT reporters saw heavy machinery knocking down shops, vacant houses and other establishments. In the narrow lanes where earthmovers couldn’t be deployed, Lucknow Municipal Corporation had deployed a labour force.

As the process continued, a portion of the Kukrail riverbed, shrouded by numerous encroachments, could be seen.

Even though the exercise was in full swing, it might take months to raze all the illegal structures in the area, said an LDA official.

The exercise was underway on the left side of the stretch from Lekhraj to Badshahnagar hindering traffic movement in the area.

“For now, the debris will remain here. It will be taken to another location in the near future,” said municipal chief Indrajeet Singh, who was at the site to supervise the demolition.

Drone, CCTV surveillance

Police took the help of a drone to keep vigil on the narrow lanes of Akbar Nagar when the demolitions were underway, said Raveena Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police.

Along with drones, a large posse of police force was deployed to prevent incidents such as stone pelting that took place when the drive was underway three months ago.

“All LDA and municipal officials are present... CCTV cameras are constantly monitoring the streets. Two companies of Rapid Action Force and 3 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), along with many civil police officials, are on the site for vigilance. If people are still residing in buildings that are to be razed, authorities are personally trying to help them,” said Tyagi at the demolition site.