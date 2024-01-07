Akhilesh takes swipe at Viksit Bharat Yatra

In an apparent jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sought to know whether farmers are part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) campaign or not. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was talking to reporters in Lucknow. (HT file)

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, he said: “The government is showing the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and has promised to double the income of farmers. Are farmers there in the campaign of developed India or not? Is Viksit Bharat possible without the prosperity of farmers?”

“Has the ‘Viksit Bharat’ spoken about the youngsters? the youngsters who are unemployed and those who have not got jobs. Are these part of ‘Viksit Bharat,” he asked. The SP chief also sought to know which decision has the BJP taken by which a large number of youngsters have got jobs.

“Ask our chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) about the dream of ₹40 lakh crore investment which was meant to come. If the investment has reached the ground, how many youths have got jobs? The BJP does not have answers to these questions. Hence, the BJP sometimes hides behind the God or sometimes behind the Dharma (religion),” Yadav said.

He asserted that “there will be a change in 2024”. “And, if we allow this opportunity to go, you and I have to think about whether we will get any opportunity to cast our vote,” he added.