Akhilesh Yadav couldn’t find candidate for Kannauj: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took the electoral plunge from Kannauj as the INDIA bloc could not find a candidate for this seat. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an election rally in Kannauj on Saturday (PTI PHOTO)

They gave a ticket to a candidate but quickly withdrew it, he said in Kannauj, adding that the second pick left the poll fray and the third one refused to contest.

“When they could not find anyone from Kannauj, the SP chief entered the arena, claiming he wanted to serve the people,” Adityanath said.

At another rally in Unnao for BJP candidate and sitting MP Sakshi Maharaj, Yogi Adityanath continued his attack on Samajwadi Party and remarked: “The SP says that the Ram temple is ‘useless’. Would they dare say the same about any mosque? They can’t because they don’t have the guts to do so. Those who point fingers at the Ram temple are ‘Ramdrohi’. They have even resorted to violence against Ram devotees. They bond with criminals. They insult our great men and gods.”

In Kannauj, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh was a hub of riots in the SP rule and the former chief minister eulogised the rioters at his residence.

“Now, you see how new Uttar Pradesh deals with rioters,” the chief minister said.

Campaigning for the sitting BJP MP Subrat Pathak, Adityanath said there was security, welfare of the poor, respect for heritage and faith and development in the new India.

The SP used to open fire on Ram devotees and withdrew cases against terrorists while the BJP built the Ram temple, he said.

“After 500 years, with your contribution, a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. The world was blessed to see the new Ayodhya. We witnessed the hopes and dreams of our ancestors being fulfilled,” Adityanath said.

In Kanpur, Adityanath alleged if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the era of terrorism and Naxalism would return to the country.

He lashed out at the Congress, which, he said, spread the fear of amendment to the Constitution. It (the Congress) was, in fact, the first to crush the freedom of expression by amending the Constitution, he said.

He said the alliance was losing credibility due to negative politics and it was worried about the interests of Pakistan rather than being concerned about terrorism and Naxalism.

At the Unnao rally, Yogi remarked, “The Samajwadi Party has fielded candidates from its own family. They are contesting five seats. It appears they’ll continue this trend for generations to come, extending to their children and grandchildren.”

“Such practices impede development, leading to identity crises at the national and state levels. Security is compromised, allowing the mafia to thrive. They neglect the public’s needs and fail to ensure safety, especially for women.”

Legislative Council member Ram Chandra Pradhan, MLA Ashutosh Shukla, Panjak Gupta, Brajesh Rawat, BJP district president Awadhesh Katiyar, district panchayat President Sakun Singh and Lok Sabha in-charge Saurabh Mishra were present at the Unnao rally.

Kannauj, Kanpur and Unnao will go to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13.