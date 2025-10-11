Aligarh bizman murder case: Absconding Puja Pandey held from Rajasthan

Puja Shakun Pandey, national secretary and Mahamandleshwar of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), was arrested from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Friday night in connection with the September 26 murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta. She was brought to Aligarh on Saturday for questioning, confirmed senior superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun. Mahamandleshwar and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey arrested from Bharatpur. (Sourced)

Pandey’s husband, Ashok Kumar Pandey, ABHM spokesperson, is already in judicial custody after being named in the FIR. A reward of ₹50,000 had been announced for Puja Shakun Pandey while she remained absconding.

Abhishek Gupta, owner of a two-wheeler showroom, was shot near Khereshwar crossing in Roravar area of Aligarh by two shooters allegedly hired by the Pandey couple. The shooters, Mohd Fazal and Asif, were earlier arrested and confessed to the crime. Police said the two had worked as welders at the couple’s house and were known to them.

Investigations revealed multiple phone calls between the accused and the shooters in August and September, and the murder deal was reportedly finalised for ₹3 lakh. The case was registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police traced Puja Shakun Pandey after receiving information that she was travelling by bus from Jaipur to Agra. She was intercepted in Bharatpur and arrested.

Pandey, also known as Annapurna Bharti, has a criminal record in Aligarh, with cases under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 153A, 295, 504, 505, 120B, and 366. She previously drew attention for praising Nathuram Godse and circulating a photo showing her aiming a pistol at Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait.

Aligarh police said a chargesheet will be filed soon and all the accused will be brought to justice through a speedy trial.