AISA launches membership drive in Lucknow

From traditional wall writing to online promotion, the All India Students Association (AISA) has launched a massive membership campaign ahead of its national conference from August 9 to 11 in Kolkata.

The body has reached out to university and college students across Lucknow to increase the number of their members, a move which it believes will help in raising its voice against the anti-student policies of the government.

Nikhil Kumar, AISA Lucknow vice-president, said: “The AISA is going to organise its 10th national conference at a time when the hate campaign against Muslims and other marginalised communities in India is on the rise. We want students and the youth of this country to draw inspiration from the Indian freedom struggle.”

Raising concerns over the National Education Policy-2020, he said, “The Lucknow University has implemented NEP-2020, which has largely affected education and campus space. The blend of online learning and the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) has become a concern for students from marginalised background. Join AISA to strengthen the fight for affordable education.”

According to AISA, the NEP-2020 is against inclusive education. It doesn’t mention the word ‘reservation’ even once.