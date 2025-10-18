All set for confluence of colours, clay and divine glow in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

LUCKNOW Ayodhya is set to showcase an elevated cultural experience on Deepotsav when the majestic Ram ki Paidi will present a stunning sight in the form of a unique rangoli made of 80,000 diyas, apart from the sparkle of earthen diyas.

“It is based on the traditional art of combining earthen lamps, colours and flowers. Approximately 80,000 lamps will be decorated in this unique rangoli in such a way that, when viewed from above, it will appear as a symbolic invitation to God, as if the earth itself is adorned to welcome Lord Ram’s arrival,” said Girish Pati Tripatrhi, mayor of Ayodhya.

A team of 50 students from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is preparing this rangoli featuring traditional symbols like kalash, swastika and lotus flowers. This piece of art is being made with traditional material like geru, rice flour, natural colours, and clay, incorporating 80,000 diyas.

Traditional symbols such as the kalash, swastika, and lotus flower have been incorporated into the rangoli design. The kalash symbolises prosperity and auspiciousness, the swastika signifies auspiciousness and positivity and the lotus flower is considered a symbol of devotion, purity and the divine life of Lord Ram.

These symbols are being interwoven with colours and lamps in such a way that each line and each lamp tells a story. It speaks of devotion, beauty and culture.

In folk culture, ‘Chauk Poorna’ is the auspicious moment when a deity is invited. This art form is not only a means of decoration, but also a symbol of the dialogue that takes place between man and God. This ‘Chauk Poorna’ style will be presented in a grand and vibrant form at Ram Ki Paidi, adorned with colours, glittering with lamps and filled with the energy of devotion.

This unique lamp-rangoli is being created by a team of art department at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya. Around 50 female students have worked together to design and create this rangoli.

Traditional ochre, rice flour, natural dyes, and clay are being used to create the rangoli to maintain its originality and traditional beauty. Local clay artisans have also been roped in to decorate the lamps. Each piece is combined in such a way that when the sun sets and the lamps are lit, the entire rangoli will transform into a ‘divine image’.

