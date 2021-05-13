Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 12 closed till May 20
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

All Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 12 closed till May 20

All schools up to class 12 will remain closed till May 20, stated Kumar Raghvendra Singh, special secretary of UP government in his order dated May 10
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST

All schools up to class 12 will remain closed till May 20, stated Kumar Raghvendra Singh, special secretary of UP government in his order dated May 10. The state government also announced that there will be no online classes during this period.

He said the decision was taken due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Singh said during this period, no student or teacher will come to school while the teachers and other employees may continue to work from home.

In compliance with this order, district Inspector of schools, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Singh issued an order asking managers and school principals not to violate state government order failing which action will be initiated against the institution.

There are a few private schools that are harassing teachers to come to school and forcing students to attend online classes. Some private schools have also asked the parents to pay fees for their wards else they will cancel their children’s admission to the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.