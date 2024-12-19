Allahabad HC defers Gyanvapi Mosque survey pleas to Feb 2025

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of two petitions seeking additional surveys of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to February 24, 2025. The decision follows a Supreme Court directive issued on December 12, barring courts across the country from passing orders related to lawsuits concerning religious places until further notice. The decision follows a Supreme Court directive issued on December 12 (Sourced)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the order while hearing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing case before the Varanasi district court. Singh’s petition challenges the district judge’s October 21, 2023, decision refusing to allow a survey of the Wazukhana area, except for the ‘Shiva Linga’ inside the mosque.

Notably, the Supreme Court had ruled that while new suits may be filed, courts cannot register or proceed with such cases, nor issue interim or final orders—including survey directives—until further instructions. The matter will next be heard by the Supreme Court on February 17, 2025.

In light of the directive, Justice Agarwal deferred the hearing, stating, “Further hearing of both the connected matters is deferred. List this matter on February 24, 2025, at 2:00 pm.”

Rakhi Singh argued that a detailed ASI survey of the Wazukhana area is crucial for ensuring justice, benefiting both plaintiffs and defendants by enabling the court to reach a fair decision.

The revision petition asserted that the ASI survey would help determine the religious character of the entire property, providing clarity on contested issues.

A second connected petition, filed through advocate Ajay Kumar Singh, also challenges the Varanasi court’s October 2024 order, which rejected a plea for a comprehensive ASI survey of the entire mosque complex, including the central dome and areas yet to be examined.