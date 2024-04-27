Allahabad HC seeks Lucknow DM’s reply on non-execution of RERA recovery certificates

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has called for a personal affidavit from the district magistrate of Lucknow regarding the non-execution of recovery certificates issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Allahabad High Court (HT File)

A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Om Prakash Shukla recently issued the order in response to a petition filed by Shakuntala Mishra, highlighting the issue of non-execution of recovery certificates issued by RERA. The court noted that since the non-execution of these certificates affects a broader public interest, it might consider registering a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter. The court further pointed out that several cases have been filed and orders issued by the high court, yet there is no established mechanism to deal with the execution of certificates issued by RERA.

The court directed the district magistrate of Lucknow to submit a personal affidavit detailing all execution certificates received from RERA and the status of the execution proceedings. The court also set the next hearing for May 27.