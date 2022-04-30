‘ALVIDA KI NAMAZ’: Special prayers offered for country’s peace and progress
Ramzan’s last Friday prayers, also called ‘Alvida ki Namaz’, were offered peacefully in mosques of the state capital amid tight security.
At many mosques, special prayers were also offered to maintain peace in the nation and for its progress.
However, unlike previous years, this time there was no use of loudspeakers at most of the mosques, and whichever few places they were used, their volume was within limits.Also, this time there was no blocking of roads by the ‘namazis’ (devouts) to offer prayers.
Prominent mosques, including Asifi Masjid, Eidgah in Aishbagh and Teele Wali Masjid witnessed huge turnout where the devouts from different parts of the city offered ‘alvida’ prayers.
It was after a gap of two years that crowds were visible at the mosques as prayers were offered without any Covid restrictions.
“It’s like coming back to life. Things were truly bad in the last two years of pandemic, when festivals had lost their charm and Eid was celebrated amid Covid restrictions. It’s good to see getting back to normal,” said Mohammed Rizwan, a devout at the Teele Wali Masjid.
Fazlul Mannan, imam of Tile Wali Masjid, who led the ‘namaz’, said the prayers were offered peacefully. He said a huge turnout was witnessed at the mosque, despite the scorching heat. “Mosques had made sure that volume of loudspeakers remained within limits,” he added.
Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, said: “We had issued directives to masjid committees to keep the volume of loudspeakers within limits, as per the chief minister’s directives.”
Khalid Rasheed, who had appealed to mosques to make sure that prayers were not offered on the roads, said the Friday prayers were followed by special prayers to maintain peace in the nation and for its progress.
Asifi Masjid was the first to hold the prayers, where Shia cleric Maulana Raza Haider led the prayers.
Staffers at the mosque said it was for the first time that they witnessed such a huge turnout as the entire mosque premises, premises of the Bada Imambara and also of the Bhool Bhulaiya were all packed with ‘namazis’.
A few also hailed the arrangements made by the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT).
Former municipal commissioner calls flooding in Mumbai ‘man-made disaster’
Mumbai During the final session of the two-day workshop on 'Flood Risk' in Mumbai, former municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said that flooding in Mumbai is a man-made disaster which impacts the poor the most while the rich sit at home and enjoy their 'chai and pakoras'.
Uttar Pradesh government reactivates ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has reactivated the 'tallest' Ram statue project in Ayodhya, which is considered to be chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project. The project could not take off as land could not be acquired for it. Now, according to senior government officials, the Awas Vikas Parishad is acquiring 1,433 acres of land under a greenfield township project in Manjha Barhata, Manjha Tihura and Manjha Shahnawazpur in Ayodhya.
Panchkula police on sticky wicket for registering case against Khemka without prior approval
Entangled in a fight between two Haryana IAS officers, the Panchkula police seem to have overlooked the legal requirement and court judgements mandating prior approval of the state government before registration of a first information report (FIR) under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against additional chief secretary rank officer Ashok Khemka and some retired officials.
Bride shot dead in Mathura village, jilted lover arrested
Agra A bride was shot dead by a jilted lover during the marriage ceremony in a village in Mathura district on Thursday night. The 21-year-old woman died on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday. The incident took place in Mubarakpur when arrangements were being made for the marriage of Kajal (21). The bride died on the spot. Panic gripped the gathering and the accused managed to flee.
Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.” He suggested a 'movement', under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to getits jailed leader Azam Khanm released. Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.
