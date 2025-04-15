Ambedkar Jayanti: Memorial becomes hub of iconic reverence in Lucknow

A memorial to the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, in the capital of India’s politically most crucial state has turned into a focal point of reverence for his countless followers, demonstrating his undeniable appeal across all sections of the society and underlining why all political parties are keen to cash on his name with an eye on poll dividends. The Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations drew people from all walks of life in Lucknow. (Rajeev Mullick/HT Photo)

With ideological fervour rising to a crescendo, it was a sea of blue at the sprawling Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, better known as Ambedkar Park in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, on Monday as the occasion almost turned into a pilgrimage of sorts though not of the religious kind.

Celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with zeal, lakhs of people of Lucknow and U.P. drawn from all walks of life -- fashion designers, government schoolteachers, students, serving and retired government officials -- gathered at the venue.

They danced to the beats of dhol (drum), smeared blue gulal and paint on each other’s faces and shouted the slogans of ‘Jai Bhim, Ambedkar Zindabad’ on the occasion.

This reverence and the vibrant popular pulse is the reason why political parties of all hues spared no effort to organise events and eulogise Ambedkar on the day.

Carrying posters, banners and placards, the ardent followers of Babasaheb came from across the state as a mark of respect to the national icon whom they regard as their role model and a source of inspiration to fight against the odds to lead better and a respectable life.

There were several food stalls, bhandaras, water distribution points outside Ambedkar park for visitors.

A traffic constable on duty at Ambedkar crossing claimed that by end of the day, the turnout would cross the five-lakh mark.

Dr Suresh Babu from KGMU’s pathology department said that he went with his family and spent several hours at Ambedkar Park.

“I interacted with many intellectuals, discussed social issues and talked about how to take our community forward,” he said.

“For us, Ambedkar Jayanti is more than a festival. Babasaheb gave equal rights to all in the Constitution and hence there is no discrimination between a member of the upper and lower caste, the rich and the poor. The Constitution of India gave us the right to freedom and if any individual or institution tries to infringe upon our rights, there is a provision for constitutional remedies, where one can go to court and seek justice against the injustice or harm caused by some individual,” said Bela Tirkey Kaushal, a former student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, who took the university administration head on during several protests.

Fashion designer Pooja Pun said, “The entire country must celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s Jayanti like they do Republic Day and Independence Day. I am happy to be here with lakhs of other citizens. If today I am able to breathe and walk with (my) head held high, it is due to Ambedkar who gave us the Constitution that mandates fundamental rights.”

Pooja holds a Master of Design degree in fashion/textile from Amity University, Noida.

Awadheshwar Sahai, retired director (engineering), All India Radio, Lucknow, and his wife Seema Sahai, a government schoolteacher, bought a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar from a street vendor who was doing brisk business.

“The Ambedkar portrait in our school needs to be replaced as it was quite old. I bought one for ₹250,” said Seema. The couple claimed that they have been visiting this place (Ambedkar Park) on April 14 without fail for more than a decade.

Besides members of the Dalit community, there were Chauhans, Tripathis, Pandeys and Mishras who thronged the Ambedkar Samajik Sthal with their Dalit friends.

Neeraj Chauhan, a Class 7 student, candidly said he came to relish the food being distributed at the bhandara.

Jitendra Tiwari, another citizen, said it was a public holiday and he came to the place with his colleague to be a part of this mega event. He has been visiting the place for the last two years, he said.

Ankur, a private sector worker, said Babasaheb did everything to protect the interests of the Dalits, backwards and the poor. He was a visionary man and ahead of his times.

The road leading to Ambedkar Park was blocked from all corners to prevent heavy vehicles from plying on the route. The Ambedkar followers, who arrived from different parts of the state, purchased his photograph, books and Dalit literature penned by several noted Dalit writers.

Inaugurated by the then chief minister Mayawati on April 14, 2008, the place has become a symbol of pride, especially for those who believe in Babasaheb’s ideology. A majority of those who gathered here on the occasion said they were apolitical and that they were not driven either by BSP or Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Azad Samaj Party.

Even as the BSP, which was catapulted to power by Dalit voters, lost its popularity, the sizable Dalit vote bank has been attracting the attention of a number of political parties who are taking a flurry of measures to win them over to their side.

While the BSP has just one MLA in the assembly and no representation in Parliament, the Dalit population still has immense regard for BSP president Mayawati for at least giving them a place which gives them so much joy and pride.