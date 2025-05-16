Amid bird flu concerns, another big cat dies in U.P.

An Asiatic Lion Pataudi died in quarantine at the Kanpur zoo on Thursday after exhibiting signs suggestive of avian influenza. The lion had been brought to the Kanpur zoo from the Gorakhpur zoo on May 11. The death comes eight days after a tigress died at the Gorakhpur zoo. Her samples had tested positive for bird flu. The death comes eight days after a tigress died at the Gorakhpur zoo. Her samples had tested positive for bird flu. (Sourced)

In addition, the death of multiple crows at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur has caused serious concern among forest officials.

Dr Nasir (uses one name), the Kanpur zoo veterinary doctor, said, “The lion, Pataudi, died at 8.30 am on Thursday. His body was incinerated after obtaining the samples, which have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD), Bhopal.”

“The report is expected,” he added.

Kanpur zoo officials said Pataudi had consumed a kilogram of chicken on his arrival (at the Kanpur zoo) but had refused all food since Tuesday. He died following a period of declining health, zoo officials confirmed on Thursday.

The sample of the tigress Shakti, who died in Gorakhpur on May 7, said she had bird flu. Thereafter, all zoos and the Etawah lion safari were closed in the state.

Shakti’s sample was tested at IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly and National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal.

The lion had stopped eating for past two days and only drank water. He was receiving intensive veterinary treatment, including intravenous medication.

“Pataudi was brought from Junagarh (Gujarat) to the Etawah lion safari in 2019 and then from the lion safari to Gorakhpur zoo in 2021 with the lioness Mariyam. Aged 16 years, Pataudi was under treatment of an IVRI team at Gorakhpur zoo as he had lost appetite and became inactive. Mariyam died in April 2024. Since then, a behavourial change was witnessed in Pataudi,” district forest officer Vikas Yadav said.

Pataudi’s samples were sent to Bhopal and the test results are expected later.

“We spotted two crow carcasses in Gorakhpur zoo premises yesterday (Wednesday),” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forest wildlife, Uttar Pradesh (PCCF-W, UP).

Kanpur zoo ranger Naved Ikram said the behaviour and health of all other wild animals were being closely monitored and that no symptoms had been observed. Authorities have issued strict directives prohibiting entry into animal enclosures without personal protective equipment (PPE).

Authorities at the Gorakhpur zoo have sent 35 samples, including those of birds and animals, to NIHSAD for tests.

Gorakhpur zoo deputy director Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh reported the discovery of yet another dead crow on Thursday, along with two more carcasses found earlier—one near a mound and another near the deer enclosure. Alarmed by these repeated findings, the wildlife department has collected samples from 35 animals, including lions, deer, bears, and various birds such as spotted doves, great egrets, and bluethroats.

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, two more carcasses were discovered during a cleanup drive. Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh said that strict precautions are being implemented.

“We are conducting regular monitoring of all enclosures, and disinfection efforts have been significantly increased,” he stated.

Chief veterinary officer, Gorakhpur, Dr Bhupendra Pratap Singh added that samples have also been collected from poultry sources—179 in total—and sent for testing. Results are expected within 10 days. He emphasised that poultry operators have been instructed to report any unusual signs immediately.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, eight quick response teams (QRT) have been constituted, one each at all eight tehsil headquarters. Each team is headed by two veterinary doctors, besides trained staff of the animal husbandry department.

Chief veterinary officer (CVO), Prayagraj, Dr Shivnath Yadav said the district has 108 poultry farms whose updated list is present with the department.

The random sample of birds of these poultry farms comprising throat swab, blood and stool samples are being sent to IVRI, Bareilly as a precautionary measure. “Once a sample tests positive, the result is forwarded to the state as well as central agencies monitoring the avian flu spread. A control room with the helpline number 8181813444 has also been set up for people running these poultry farms,” he added.

According to Dr Shivnath Yadav, the zoonotic virus was detected in Karelabagh locality of Prayagraj on the banks of the Yamuna after several dozen crows had died in a span of five to six days in guava orchards.