Amid escalation, Lucknow families anxious over safety of relatives in Gulf

As tensions escalate in the Gulf following reported missile strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, families in Lucknow with relatives in the Middle East are anxious about their safety, particularly those in Iran, where communication services have been disrupted. Iran’s counter-attack is reported to have targeted US military bases in several Gulf countries, further heightening tensions in the region. The disruption of communication services in Iran has added to the worries of families in Lucknow. (For representation)

Mohd Aftab said he has been unable to contact his younger brother Mohd Shadab, who is studying in Qom, Iran. “I spoke to him early this (Saturday) morning. After the attacks, we have not been able to reach him as internet services have been shut down there. I just hope he is safe,” he said.

He added that his brother’s friend Ravish Zaidi, also from Lucknow and currently in Tehran, is similarly unreachable. “He had undergone open-heart surgery some time ago. We are worried because communication lines are suspended. I pray for his safety,” Aftab said.

Maulana Ghulam Raza, who moved to Iran from Lucknow in 1996 and lives in Qom, said he is deeply concerned about his family. He had visited Lucknow last December and stayed back, but his 20-year-old son returned to Iran last week. His wife and two daughters, aged six and 15, are in Qom.

“Today I heard about an attack on Qom. Since my family lives there, I am worried. I cannot contact them as all communication services are suspended. I pray for their safety,” he said.

However, Lucknow residents living in other Gulf countries said the situation there was not as alarming.

Areeb Kidwai, who works for an oil and gas firm in Kuwait’s Ahmadi province, said that while sirens were heard after reports of missile activity near border areas, authorities had urged caution rather than panic.

Speaking to HT over the phone from Kuwait, Areeb said, “We came to know about the missile attack in the border areas. There is slight tension but nothing to worry about. People here are going to malls and doing their daily stuff. Authorities have asked people to stay cautious, but we have also been advised not to panic.”

Shafaq Mumtaz, another Lucknow resident working in Kuwait’s oil and gas sector, said, “We are being careful, but the situation appears to be under control. Our families in India are worried, but we have told them not to panic. We hope the situation de-escalates soon.”

More than 90 lakh Indians live in the Middle East, with the largest population in the UAE and around 10,000 in Iran. Air India and IndiGo have suspended several flights to and from parts of the Middle East amid the escalating tensions.

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday called for restraint following the recent strikes. “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the MEA said in a statement.