Another accused in Umesh Pal murder killed in encounter

PRAYAGRAJ The man who allegedly fired the first shot at lawyer Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal, was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police early on Monday, said officials. Vijay alias ‘Usman’, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, being brought to a hospital after allegedly being shot in an encounter by police personnel, in Prayagraj, Monday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Vijay Chaudhary alias ‘Usman’ suffered bullet injuries in his neck, chest and thigh during the encounter. Aged around 27 years, he was a resident of Bamokhar village area of Kaundhiyara and carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head, police said.

The encounter took place between Gothi and Belwa villages under the Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30am. A police constable, Narendra Kumar, also sustained injuries in the shootout.

Usman was the first person among multiple assailants who opened fire on Umesh Pal at the time of the incident, as seen in the CCTV footages of the incident.

Acting on a tip-off that Usman was hiding near his own village after the February 24 murder and spending the night in the fields near it, police teams surrounded the place and launched a search, said Ramit Sharma, police commissioner (Prayagraj).

Cops located Usman in the fields and tried to arrest him, but the latter opened fire on the policemen forcing them to retaliate. Usman sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the SRN Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors, he added.

A .32 bore pistol, live bullets and spent casings of bullets were recovered from the site, the officer added.

On February 24, lawyer Umesh Pal was killed outside his residence in the Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. His two security guards were also injured. One of them, constable Sandeep Nishad, died later the same day while the other bodyguard Raghvendra Singh succumbed to injuries at SGPGI, Lucknow on March 1.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder in Prayagraj in which gangster-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad and his brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, besides many close aides, were the prime accused.

An FIR was registered against 17 people for the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal on a complaint by his wife Jaya Pal. The police complaint named Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen, sons and younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, among others.

On March 3, Dhumanganj police added three more names in the FIR including those of Atiq’s son Asad along with Sadaqat Khan (arrested recently) and shooter Sabir (on the run).

On February 27, the Prayagraj police had shot dead another accused --Mohd Arbaaz, 22 of Sallahpur village in Puramufti area of the Kaushambi district in connection with the Umesh Pal murder. This first encounter had taken place within 72 hours of Umesh Pal’s murder.