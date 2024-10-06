Another official suspended for black marketing of foodgrains

The district programme officer in Agra has been suspended and attached to the department headquarters for siphoning and black marketing foodgrains meant for distribution to children as part of a ‘nutritious meal’ (pustahar) programme of the state government. (For representation)

The Agra chief development officer (CDO) is likely to conduct an enquiry against Adeesh Mishra, who has been accused of graft and negligence.

On Thursday, child development project officer (CDPO) at Agra Vimal Chobey was suspended on similar charges after the black marketing of nutritious food items meant for malnourished children and pregnant women came to the fore.

Several sacks of pulses with the seal of ‘Pustahar Vibhag’ were found during a raid on a godown owned by one Praveen Agarwal in Dera Saras of Agra on August 27.

The district magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari ordered a probe by a panel of magistrates after the involvement of anganwadi workers in committing the irregularities came to light.

It may be added that 11 anganwadi workers, active in the urban area of Agra, were removed after the probe committee submitted its report.

‘Guilty will not be spared’

Agra, where the black marketing of foodgrains came to light, is the home district of Baby Rani Maurya, a cabinet minister who holds the child development and women welfare portfolio in UP. “All who are found guilty for black marketing of nutritious foodgrains meant for malnourished children and pregnant women will face action. A statewide scrutiny will be carried out,’ said Maurya, the MLA from Agra Rural.