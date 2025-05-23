Auraiya medical college to be named after Ahilyabai: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the state medical college in Auraiya would be named after Ahilyabai Holkar. Addressing a seminar at his official residence, CM Yogi emphasised that great personalities cannot be divided on caste lines opinion, or religion. He criticised previous governments for attempting to do so. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar. (Sourced)

Speaking at the seminar organised at his official residence to mark Ahilyabai’s tricentenary birth celebration, Yogi hit out at the Samajwadi Party, saying: “There was an attempt to change the name of the degree college established in the name of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar in Auraiya. The state government has decided to name Auraiya’s medical college after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Seven hostels for working women are being constructed in her name across the state.”

Additionally, the state government has named three PAC battalions after Avanti Bai, Jhalkari Bai, and Veerangana Uda Devi, symbolising respect for women’s strength, the CM added.

Attacking the governments before 2014, CM Yogi said that Ram and Krishna were once dismissed as imaginary and attempts were made to break Ram Setu even as corruption, distrust, anarchy, and political conspiracies prevailed in the state.

“In contrast, the Modi government instilled ‘Nation First’ ethos, enabling India to reach new heights with pride today,” the CM said.

He added, “New India does not provoke anyone, but if provoked, it does not spare the offender. Operation Sindoor stands as a living example.”

The CM also outlined the state’s progress in infrastructure, connectivity, railways, metro, rapid rail, and ropeways.

He pointed out that the central government has approved Uttar Pradesh’s policy for semiconductor manufacturing, which will further boost its production in the state.

The CM elaborated on the life and contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar, noting that she was born on May 31, 1725. “Despite being married at a young age, she continued her education, and during her 70-year lifespan till 1795, she established an exemplary system of governance, making remarkable strides in empowering farmers, youth, artisans, handicraftsmen, and women,” Yogi underlined.

Referring to her restoration efforts, the CM highlighted that Ahilyabai ventured beyond Malwa to renovate temples destroyed during Aurangzeb and Babar eras.

She restored revered sites such as Pashupatinath, Rameshwar, Mahakal, Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, and temples in Bengal. Like Banaras, the sarees of Mahishmati and the grandeur of the Narmada ghats still bear testimony to her reign, Yogi said.

Describing Ahilyabai as a symbol of women empowerment, the CM emphasised that while women were struggling for their rights globally, she was administering an ideal governance system in India.

CM Yogi urged BJP workers to engage with public over the next 10 days to propagate the life and legacy of Ahilyabai. He added that various programmes honouring Ahilyabai were being organised across the country from May 21 to 31 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP is organising Smriti Abhiyan from May 21 to 31 to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary organised under the name of ‘Punyashlok Rani Ahilyabai Holkar Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’, a revered figure known for her exemplary governance.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, state minister Ajit Pal, and programme coordinator Sanjay Rai, along with several state ministers and party leaders.