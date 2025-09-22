Awadhi takes centre stage at Gomti Book Festival in Lko

Awadhi poetry, prose and culture took centre stage amid literary discussions, storytelling and soulful folk performances on the second day of the 4th Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University on Sunday. Awadhi poetry, prose and culture reigned supreme on the second day of the book festival at Lucknow University on Sunday. (HT)

Anganwadi Library Project, which established libraries in 100 Saksham Anganwadi centres to promote early reading habits among children, was formally announced during the festival, wherein nine Anganwadi workers from Lucknow were felicitated.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the city huddled over a giant sheet of paper as they sketched out answers to quirky riddles. In between, they broke into dances to music as they played musical chairs.

Storyteller Ranjeeta Sachdeva took students on a trip to Bundelkhand through folk tales. She introduced children to the language and culture of Bundelkhand with a bhajan. Later, children took part in a poster-making competition, appealing to people through their artwork to protect rivers from pollution.

In a special session titled ‘Awadhi Ki Baat’, the addresses by Dr Vidya Vindu Singh, Dr Surya Prasad Dixit and Dr Ram Bahadur Mishra covered the history of Awadhi speakers, the geographical expanse of the language, its folk songs, its role in revolutionary movements, the challenges it faces and its prospects in the global landscape. The session was coordinated by Dr Rakesh Pandey.

Another session titled ‘Audio Stories: A New Medium for Ancient Storytelling’ covered the origins of audio stories, the increase in their listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the evening, folk singer Malini Awasthi, who recently released her first book, ‘Chandan Kiwad’, dished out a soulful performance. She was felicitated by Susheel Chandra Trivedi, trustee, National Book Trust.

The book festival will continue till September 28, offering workshops, author interactions, children’s activities and cultural performances.