Ayodhya under tight vigil for Ram Navmi

Lucknow: Ayodhya will be under tight security cordon on the first Ram Navmi after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, as lakhs of devotees are expected to reach the temple. To ensure safe darshan for devotees, 15 drop-down barriers and 13 holding areas will be set up along the Ram Path. (Pic for representation)

The nine-day Navratri will end on Ram Navmi (April 17), marking the birth of Ram Lalla. On this day, temples across Ayodhya celebrate the occasion.

Ram Navmi mela will be a major attraction on this day.

Around 560 CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic locations across Ayodhya dham as part of special security arrangements. To oversee security, 11 additional superintendents of police, 26 deputy superintendents of police, 150 inspectors, 400 sub inspectors, 25 female sub inspectors, 1305 chief constables/constables, 270 women chief constables/constables, and 15 companies of PAC will be deployed in the temple town on Ram Navmi.

Additionally, two companies of PAC for flood relief, one team of SDRF and one team of ATS have been assigned supplementary duties.

An additional superintendent of police will supervise each zone and each sector will have a designated deputy superintendent of police or inspector.

Furthermore, round-the-clock security will be maintained on the temple premises and the Mela area.

Fifty locations within the Mela ground will be equipped with public address systems and round the clock surveillance will be conducted via 111 CCTV cameras from the Yellow Zone Control Room.

Cops will be deployed strategically along devotee routes, primarily from Saket Petrol Pump via Lata Chowk, Saryu Ghat to Hanumangarhi and from Hanumangarhi to Kanak Bhawan and Ram temple.

Jal Police will oversee security along the Saryu and Ram ki Pauri, while police and PAC will be stationed at various temples and Mela grounds.

Movement of vehicles and devotees will be monitored using 24 ANPR cameras installed at key locations throughout Ayodhya Dham.

Additionally, movement of vehicles and devotees will be analyzed via cameras at the Gonda border.

The CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya Dham will also assess crowd levels and determine necessary traffic diversions at different locations.

Real-time monitoring of roads, streets and parking areas will be done using two tethered and eight aerial drones.

Additional arrangements will include ambulance and rescue teams stationed at key locations such as Mela Control, Pakka Ghat, Saket Petrol Pump, Nageshwar Nath, Hanumangarhi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhawan, Ayodhya Railway Station, Ayodhya Kotwari, Bandha Tiraha and the Control Room (Reserve). Police assistance centres and inquiry offices will be established at Bandha Tiraha, Bada Sthan Tiraha, Pakka Ghat, Ram Ki Pauri, Ranopali Crossing, Naya Ghat and Balu Barehata parking lot.

Lost and found camps will be set up at Tulsi Udyan, Kotwali Ayodhya and the Mela Control Room at Naya Ghat.