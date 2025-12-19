Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Azam Khan acquitted in 2019 inflammatory speech case

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 03:00 am IST

Senior SP leader Azam Khan was acquitted in an inflammatory speech case due to lack of evidence but remains jailed for a separate seven-year sentence.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan was on Thursday acquitted in an inflammatory speech case registered against him by Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Faisal Khan Lala at Rampur city Kotwali on April 2, 2019. The SP leader was accused of making derogatory remarks against officials during his speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when Khan himself was a Lok Sabha election candidate.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan. (HT file)
The MP-MLA magistrate court in Rampur cleared him of all charges, citing lack of evidence. Azam Khan appeared before the court through video conferencing. However, despite the acquittal, Azam Khan will continue to remain behind bars as he is serving a seven-year sentence in a separate case related to his son Abdullah Azam’s two PAN cards. Both Azam Khan and his son were sentenced by a Rampur court on November 17 and are currently lodged in Rampur jail.

According to the complaint, Azam Khan attempted to incite people against four senior administrative officers of Rampur district through his remarks. The officials named in the case were the then DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh; ADM Jagdamba Prasad Gupta; SDM, Sadar, PP Tiwari and city magistrate Sarvesh Kumar.

While acquitting Azam, the MP-MLA court observed that the prosecution failed to produce sufficient and credible evidence to substantiate the charges. Azam Khan’s counsel, advocate Nasir Sultan, said the prosecution could not present electronic evidence, including videos, before the court, which led to the acquittal.

Reacting to the verdict, complainant Faisal Khan Lala said he would challenge the decision in a higher court. This is not the first time Azam Khan has been acquitted in cases related to controversial remarks. On December 11, a Rampur court acquitted him in another case concerning alleged derogatory comments about Indian Army personnel made during the 2017 assembly election campaign.

