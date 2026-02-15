BA graduate posed as surgeon, ran illegal clinic in UP; arrested after woman's death during C-section

The police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) graduate, and his 19-year-old aide, for allegedly posing as a surgeon and running an unauthorised clinic in Ambedkarnagar’s Baskhari area, where they carried out major medical procedures, leading to the death of a woman. Yogesh Verma (32) and Shubham Vishwakarma (19), had been operating the clinic for the past several years without approval from health authorities. (Pexel/Representational Image)

According to Tanda Circle Officer Shubham Kumar, the accused, Yogesh Verma (32) and Shubham Vishwakarma (19), had been operating the Navjeevan Clinic on Azamgarh Road for the past several years without mandatory registration or approval from health authorities. Despite having no recognised medical qualifications or surgical training, the facility allegedly functioned as a full-fledged hospital where serious procedures, including Caesarean sections, were carried out.

ALSO READ | Raped, killed, posted assault video on Whatsapp group: MBA student held in classmate’s death case in MP’s Indore Kumar said the illegal operation came to light after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died following a Caesarean section performed at the clinic on February 5. Although the woman delivered a baby girl during the procedure, her condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding and she later died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Verma, whose highest qualification is a BA degree, allegedly conducted the surgery, while Vishwakarma assisted him. Neither of the accused had any formal medical training, the officer said.

A subsequent inspection by the health department found that the clinic was operating in gross violation of medical norms and without valid registration. The premises were sealed and a criminal case was registered, Kumar added.

ALSO READ | Private photos, extortion, missing boyfriend: MBA student's naked body found in Indore flat, murder suspected During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to conducting medical procedures at the unauthorised facility. Both were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

“The investigation is underway to ascertain the full scale of illegal activities and to identify any others involved. Action will be taken against anyone found complicit,” Circle Officer Kumar said, adding that authorities are also examining whether similar unregistered establishments are operating in the area.