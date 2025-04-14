Menu Explore
Babasaheb dedicated his life to poor and downtrodden: Dharampal Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 14, 2025 07:16 AM IST

On Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary eve, BJP held a marathon celebrating his legacy, promoting unity and social justice, with cash prizes for participants.

On the eve of birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the BJP on Sunday organised ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Marathon’ from KD Singh Babu Stadium which concluded at the 1090 crossing.

Winners of the marathon along with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and others in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Dharampal Singh, state general secretary (organisation) of the BJP, flagged off the race.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak greeted runners at 1090 crossing.

Throughout the marathon route, BJP workers lined up on both sides of the road and showered flowers on participants.

“Babasaheb dedicated his entire life to the poor and downtrodden,” said Dharampal Singh while addressing the gathering at KD Singh Babu stadium.

“Babasaheb ensured equal rights for all in the Constitution. Everyone should follow his teachings and work to establish social justice in society,” said Singh.

Today’s event is an effort to remember Babasaheb’s contributions to the society and spread the message of unity in the society, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Neeraj Singh stated that Babasaheb not only wrote the Constitution but was also a social reformer.

Addressing the gathering at 1090 where the marathon ended, deputy CM Pathak said: “Babasaheb not only gave us the Constitution but also gave us the right to equality in the society.”

On the occasion, Pathak exhorted everyone to follow the teachings of Babasaheb.

Participants were also awarded cash prizes. Awadesh Chaudhary bagged the first prize of 50,000, second prize of 25,000 went to Anupam and third prize of 15,000 went to Pankaj Yadav.

Seven consolation prizes of 5,000 were also awarded.

