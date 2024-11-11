Bahraich demolition process: HC to hear PIL on Nov 18

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed to list a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on November 18 challenging demolition notices served to several people after the October 13 violence in Bahraich district. The hearing on the PIL could not take place on November 11 due to paucity of time. (For Representation)

The hearing on the PIL could not take place on Monday due to paucity of time. A division bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on the PIL petition filed by the Association For Protection Of Civil Rights.

Chief Standing Counsel (CSC) for the state Shailendra Kumar Singh said the required reply will be filed in the matter. Meanwhile, People of Maharajganj market in Bahraich district have got relief from demolition till November 18.

On October 6, the court while hearing a plea challenging the proposed action to demolish properties belonging to the accused in the October 13 Bahraich violence case, had orally asked the U.P. government to not take any action which is not lawful.

The court had also said a proper survey and demarcation must be done as per relevant laws before any demolition is undertaken.

The petitioner has sought directives to restrain the state authorities from proceeding with the demolition of properties belonging to individuals from a particular community in Bahraich.

The court had orally sought a reply from the state government as to whether it undertook a survey to ascertain if the people who had been issued notices are the real owners of the property or if some of them are just tenants.

It also asked the state counsel as to whether the notices were issued by the competent authority or not. The state had been directed to file its reply on these points.